Carnival
Pictured: Panorama Savannah Party
Newsday Reporter
2 Hrs Ago
This member of Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra enjoys herself as the band plays Is Thunder during the Pan Trinbago Medium Conventional Bands semi-finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The Pan Trinbago Medium & Large Conventional Band semifinals, better known as the Savannah Party, took place on January 28 at the Queen's Park Savannah. Over 25 bands crossed the stage with their performances, hoping to place in the top spots.
Pan lovers came out in their numbers to support their favourite bands. Some flooded the stands of the Savannah to watch the bands perform, with others choosing to set up chairs and coolers on the Greens to watch bands prepare to take to the stage.
Check out some of the highlights from the day.
A view of steelbands and patrons along the Drag Strip in the Queen's Park Savannah at the Pan Trinbago Panorama semi-final on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
RBC Redemption Sounds plays at the Savannah ahead of the Medium and Small Bands Panorama semi-final. - Photo by Sydney Joseph
Steelbands practised in front of pan enthusiasts gathered along the Drag Strip in the Savannah before performing on the main stage in Pan Trinbago's Panorama semi-final on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
A steelband practising before performing in Pan Trinbago's Panorama semi-final. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Some pan players were spotted dancing to pan melodies, as many bands practised in front of enthusiasts along the Drag Strip in the Savannah before performing in Pan Trinbago's Panorama semi-final on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The Point Fortin Tornadoes Steel Orchestra performed Engine Room by Olatunji for the Panorama Medium and Small Bands semi-final at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. - Photo by Sydney Joseph
PAN FUTURE: Merliq Nathaniel, nine, of NGC La Brea Nightingales, hits the right notes during the band's performance of Nah Leaving at Panorama medium conventional bands semi-finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The RBC Royal Bank crew at the North Stand on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
PAN GLORY: A Pan Elders Steel Orchestra member enjoys herself during the band's performance of Come Out to Play at Panorama medium conventional bands semi-finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A patron enjoys the music at the North Stand. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Curepe Scherzando Steel Orchestra performs at the Panorama semi-finals - Photo by Sydney Joseph
Members of the RBC Royal Bank crew enjoying the energetic atmosphere in the North Stand at the Pan Trinbago semi-final competition on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Tehila Jeffrey of the Point Fortin Tornadoes Steel Orchestra. - Photo by Sydney Joseph
Patrons from many companies and party crews swamped the North Stand at the Pan Trinbago semi-final competition on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The Curepe Scherzando Steel Orchestra rhythm section keeps the band running smoothly. - Photo by Sydney Joseph
NORTH STAND ACTION: Tuff Tours rhythm section kept patrons at Pan Trinbago's Savannah Party for Panorama semi-finals busy in the North Stand at Carnival City, Queen's Park Savannah, on January 28. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Comments
"Pictured: Panorama Savannah Party"