Pictured: Panorama Savannah Party

This member of Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra enjoys herself as the band plays Is Thunder during the Pan Trinbago Medium Conventional Bands semi-finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Pan Trinbago Medium & Large Conventional Band semifinals, better known as the Savannah Party, took place on January 28 at the Queen's Park Savannah. Over 25 bands crossed the stage with their performances, hoping to place in the top spots.

Pan lovers came out in their numbers to support their favourite bands. Some flooded the stands of the Savannah to watch the bands perform, with others choosing to set up chairs and coolers on the Greens to watch bands prepare to take to the stage.

Check out some of the highlights from the day.