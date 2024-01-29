Mounting cybersecurity crisis

TSTT House -

THE EDITOR: TT faces a mounting cybersecurity crisis as government agencies and private entities, including the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT), the National Insurance Board, the office of the Attorney General, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), Courts TT and PriceSmart, grapple with a wave of cyber-breaches. Recent reports reveal a heightened vulnerability across sectors, necessitating urgent action to fortify the nation's digital defences.

In a significant move, TSTT has greenlit an expenditure of $24 million dedicated to elevating cybersecurity measures. This allocation extends to security awareness training, cyber-risk mitigation, and upgrades to cyber-backups, showcasing a commitment to proactively address the escalating threats.

Experts emphasise the need for a collective approach to cybersecurity awareness, underscoring its relevance across all age groups. In an era dominated by technology, fostering a culture of vigilance becomes paramount to combat and protect against cyberthreats. The call for a proactive stance resonates, urging organisations and individuals to be ahead of potential breaches rather than reacting retroactively.

Drawing inspiration from global tech giants such as Microsoft, Facebook and Google, the nation is urged to implement bug bounty programs. These initiatives reward white hat hackers for identifying vulnerabilities, promoting responsible disclosure, and providing developers with essential documentation for swift resolution.

Advocates argue that part of the $24 million funding could be earmarked for bug bounties, creating a symbiotic relationship between cybersecurity experts and organisations.

As the Government revisits the drafted cybercrime bill of 2017, there is a growing consensus to incorporate clauses that shield ethical hackers from legal ramifications. Recognising the critical role played by those who aim to protect systems and data, this move seeks to encourage collaboration rather than hinder it.

Efforts to bolster cybersecurity must extend to the education sector. Calls for early integration of awareness programmes in primary schools are complemented by a push for undergraduate programmes at the tertiary level. These programmes, featuring hackathons, seminars and debates, aim to nurture a diverse cadre of cybersecurity professionals. The goal is to ensure a well-rounded skill set across various cybersecurity domains, with the active involvement of young talents in the nation's cyber-defence strategy.

As TT confronts the challenges of an evolving digital landscape, a united front is imperative to safeguard against cyberthreats, emphasising not only resilience but also a commitment to continuous learning and adaptation in the face of a dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

ALEX HEWITT

president, Executive

Student Guild, UTT