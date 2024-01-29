Josiah Edwards' hat-trick leads Rangers past Prisons

STRIKER Josiah Edwards netted a hat-trick to lead Terminix La Horquetta Rangers to a 3-1 triumph over Prisons FC at the Arima Velodrome on January 28, as action continued in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) premiership.

Edwards opened his goal account as early as the tenth minute. He put fifth-ranked Rangers further ahead just before half-time, scoring past Prisons’ custodian Kahlil Oliver.

At the resumption, Prisons showed grit and pulled one back in the 51st courtesy Weslie John.

Despite their attempts, however, Prisons could not get the equaliser. They had their hopes further dampened when Edwards found the back of the net for a third time in the 81st to put the tie beyond reach.

The win for Rangers (16 pts) kept them in fifth place on the standings while Prisons (12 pts) remain seventh.

In January 27’s matches, league leaders AC Port of Spain (24 pts) clawed back to defeat fourth-placed Club Sando (17 pts) 4-2, and second-ranked Defence Force (20 pts) were 3-0 victors over winless Central FC. Both matches were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

At Mahaica Oval, in Point Fortin, hosts Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic were held to a goalless draw by Caledonia.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

AC POS*9*8*0*1*28*8*20*24

Defence Force*9*6*2*1*21*8*13*20

Police*9*5*3*1*19*8*11*18

Club Sando*9*5*2*2*15*10*5*17

Rangers*9*5*1*3*19*13*6*16

Pt Fortin Civic*9*3*3*3*12*10*2*12

Prison*10*4*0*6*15*26*-11*12

Phoenix*9*3*0*6*13*20*-7*9

Eagles*9*2*2*5*10*14*-4*8

Caledonia*9*2*1*6*10*14*-4*7

Central*9*0*0*9*5*36*-31*0