Joshua Da Silva to captain Red Force in four-day tournament

West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva. - AFP PHOTO

WEST INDIES wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva will captain the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the 2024 West Indies Four-Championships, bowling off next month.

Da Silva was part of the West Indies Test team which drew a two-match Test series against Australia on Sunday. Da Silva struck 79 in the first innings of the second Test to help West Indies post more than 300.

Darren Bravo, who announced in November he was taking a break from cricket, has not been named in the squad.

Off spinner and vice-captain Bryan Charles, experienced leg spinner Imran Khan and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre will lead the spin bowling attack. Da Silva, veteran Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster and Vikash Mohan are among the batsmen in the team.

Opener Cephas Cooper, who only has two first-class matches under his belt, is expected to get more playing time this season. The right-hander scored heavily during Red Force practice matches, and last year had a prolific season with PowerGen at local club level.

Jayden Seales will spearhead the fast-bowling department, along with Anderson Phillip and Terrance Hinds.

Red Force will play defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles in round one in St Kitts from February 7.

Red Force squad:

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Bryan Charles (vice-captain), Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Terrance Hinds, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Vikash Mohan, Cephas Cooper, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, David Furlonge (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Ruel Rigsby (physio), Rayad Emrit (assistant coach), Shane Burnett (strength and conditioning coach).