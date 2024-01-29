House still to debate three DCPs

House leader Camille Robinson-Regis - File photo

THE House of Representatives is still set to debate the nominations of three individuals for the post of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis told Newsday on January 29 via WhatsApp.

For last Friday and for the preceding Friday, the House order paper listed a Government motion for debate to consider the trio but this has not yet got under way.

The nominees are: Wendell Lucas, Junior Benjamin and Natasha George.

As of January 29, the Parliament website did not name any date for the next sitting, merely saying, "No scheduled sittings."

Robinson-Regis told Newsday, "The notifications are on the order paper and are in the name of the Honourable Prime Minister, who is out of the country at this time.

"Upon his return, they will be debated as soon as possible thereafter."