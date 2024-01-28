UNC senator ties the knot

NEWLYWEDS: UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial married her “soulmate” accountant Dirk Ramdial on Saturday at Iyla Rooftop Events venue, Irving Street, San Fernando. - Photo courtesy Jayanti R. Lutchmedial's Facebook page.

UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial married her “soulmate” accountant Dirk Ramdial on Saturday at Iyla Rooftop Events venue, Irving Street, San Fernando.

Lutchmedial, an attorney, in a post on her social media accounts, said, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the love and support we have received as we take this important step in our lives.

“Thank you all for the warm wishes, words of encouragement and advice. And to those who made our special day a memorable and enjoyable one, from the bottom of our hearts we say thank you, with love.”

Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan officiated at the ceremony.