Two new bobsleigh pilots in training for Trinidad and Tobago's Soca Sliders

TT-born Canada-based Akenke Oliver is training to become TT's first ever female bobsleigh pilot. - Photo courtesy TT Bobsleigh Facebook page

Trinidad and Tobago’s bobsleigh team have two new pilots in training at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Innsbruck, Austria.

Over the past week, bobsledders Xaverri Williams and TT’s first female representative in the sport, TT-born Canada-based Akenke Oliver, took their debut slides down the icy track from the driver’s seat.

The duo is gearing up to make a groundbreaking appearance at the February 2 Europe Cup in Innsbruck, where TT hopes to feature, for the first time, three competing teams. However, their progress over the next few days will determine if TT qualifies to field three teams.

If they are successful, TT will field two two-man teams and one female team for the monobob event – an individual version of bobsleigh which has increased women's participation in the sport.

The other possible male representatives would be initial pilot Axel Brown, Du Aundre Williams and Shakeel John; all of whom make up TT’s Soca Sliders.

After Williams and Oliver made their first uncompetitive slides down the track this week, their progress was recognised by the team courtesy Trinidad and Tobago Bobsleigh’s Facebook page.

“Another great day for TT bobsleigh! Akenke took her first runs from the top of any track. The first time a female athlete from TT has EVER done it! The next stage will be getting consistent and qualifying for the race next week. But both Akenke and Xaverri are making big strides towards making that happen,” was posted by page administrators on Thursday.

On Wednesday, they highlighted Williams’ debut run in the pilot seat.

“(Xav) took his first ever run off the top of a bobsleigh track as a driver today. A huge milestone for his career, but also for the development of bobsleigh in TT.

Shout-out to Anton for jumping in the back for the first run off the top, and Dre (Du Aundre) for the maiden runs on Monday. It takes a lot of courage to do that, and both should be commended."

Brown, the post said, is recovering from an illness and is optimistic to be back out for next weekend’s World Cup races.