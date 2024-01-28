TTFA members approve constitutional amendments, elections to follow

Robert Hadad, Chairman of the TTFA Normalization Committee. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) inched closer to a return to self-governance on Sunday when its members voted unanimously in favour of adopting amendments to its constitution, as prescribed by FIFA.

The association hosted an extraordinary (or emergency) general meeting (EGM) at the Home of Football in Couva, with most of its members present.

All 30 eligible members voted in favour of the amendments. The meeting was observed by FIFA and Concacaf officials.