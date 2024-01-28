PM in Washington to discuss energy, cyber security, commerce

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo

THE Prime Minister travelled to Washington on Sunday and will meet with senior US Government representatives and officials to discuss energy, commerce, cyber security and diplomatic matters among others relevant to Trinidad and Tobago.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley returns. The trip is expected to be two days.

At the post-cabinet media briefing on January 18, Dr Rowley spoke of the trip and also then said he would be discussing the special vetted unit regarding security and transnational guns.

The PM’s will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young.

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus, Minister in the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Air vice-marshal Darryl Daniel will also form part of the delegation.

The release added that Rowley will participate in a series of meeting with the US officials and representatives.