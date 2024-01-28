Mical Teja has patriotism in his DNA

Mical Teja performs at Soaka Till Sunrise, held at O2 Park on January 21. - Photo courtesy Kevin Agard

“Tell them freedom in we DNA. When every hand raise, we become one race. Is only one stage, this the birthplace.”

These lyrics come from Mical Teja’s DNA, which exemplifies the theme of unity which exists throughout his music.

Teja is a singer, songwriter and producer who has been taking this Carnival season by storm. But he has been making waves behind the scenes for over 15 years.

He got his start in soca around age 14, co-writing hits like Carry On for Destra Garcia, Waves for Machel Montano, Drink Water and Mind My Business for Patrice Roberts as well as Farmer Nappy, GBM and Viking Ding Dong and others. He also started producing music before transitioning to writing and performing solo around 17.

So while some may think he’s new on the scene, he said, “When it's your time, it's your time.

“For me it’s been almost what, ten years? Because I’ve been writing. I had time to cut my ras twice,” he laughed.

He said the transition from writing and producing to performing “feels like I’ve learned what I’ve needed to learn. Everything has been, ‘You’re here and you’re dropped into it.’ It’s been a progression…exponential growth.”

This growth began in Gonzales, Belmont, where Teja was born and raised. His love of music started when he would listen to old kaiso and calypso music by some of his mother’s favourite artists like Singing Francine – music which inspires his work to this day.

Another popular song of his this season is Runaway, which continues the storyline of the character Lorraine.

In his 1982 hit, Winston "Explainer" Henry tells his wife Lorraine he's leaving the freezing weather in Brooklyn to fly to TT for Carnival, and she is welcome to join him if she wants to, even as she cries and asks him to stay.

“I think that’s what soca music is. Me being in New York and experiencing the cold. I was like, ‘You know, whatever happen to Lorraine? Why not continue this storyline?’ I don’t believe in, ‘That was the past.’ I think we can use and build on the foundation that was there in the past and help take it forward.”

Teja credits his environment with having a significant influence on his journey, saying Gonzales is a “sweet spot” of Port of Spain between Belmont and Laventille where there’s the best of everything.

“Belmont in particular has always been that, a really culturally explosive place. Youths are now being a bit more involved in it (Carnival) and it’s a breath of fresh air. (They’re) spearheading a new frontier.”

Teja has become a household name throughout Trinidad and Tobago with the release of DNA.

The song, which was released just three months ago, has already garnered 1.7 million views and streams across different platforms, playing on the heartstrings of those who listen to it. It speaks to themes like community, freedom, local culture and the feeling of home, both in the video and in its lyrics. Lines like, “When every hand raise/ we become one race/ is only one stage/ this is the birthplace” explain why it’s become a fan favourite in such a short time.

One commenter even said that the song is “Just pure heart and soul with images of what true Carnival is” adding that’s what makes TT Carnival so sweet.

Teja said, “It was a song that was made for all. It’s a feeling. Wherever is home is home for you. But home is where you feel free, and as I say (in the song), freedom is in we DNA.”

When writing it, one of his aims was to be a little more poetic. Speaking about the line, “Look the moon gone sleeping,” he said, “Is like the sun is now coming up.

"When we performed at Soaka (fete) over the weekend, the moon was now going to sleep. The sun was now coming up. That’s the feeling.”

He wanted to make a song that would make listeners feel in love with who they are.

“For me it's like I real love this place. I kinda wanted to bring that feeling back.”

He also worked to ensure that the song was relatable, with lines like, “I feel I could run in town again.”

“Anybody who from Trinidad and Tobago understands that feeling of the phrase ‘run in town again.’ That’s something that we say as a people. I think using things that we say and identify with… This is us. How we are, how we talk.”

While the themes of wining, drinking and partying have become normalised in soca music, Teja feels his music stands apart. He believes there’s more to say than just the norm.

“I’m not a drinker. I’ll take a wine here and there, but for me I think it’s trying to say more within the space of Carnival. So long as I’m here doing music, I will try my best to say and do more.”

Even with his busy schedule this Carnival season he hasn’t forgotten his roots as a writer and producer. Aside from having a hand in the production of his own music, he’s worked on other songs like Beat Rum Bad for Waddicks, Head Gone for Viking Ding Dong, Stick On for Lyrikal and Party Bad for Shal Marshall, among others. “A couple, you know,” he answered humbly.

During the season, Teja said he prioritises rest, eating well and working out, pointing out the health drink in his hand. “This can be draining on you mentally and emotionally. It’s a lot.”

He also sets aside time to do things that are “mind-numbing.”

“Believe it or not, I still try to get time to play video games. Get my brain out of focusing on the shows and the Carnival. So that when I do come back (to perform), I’m here in it.” So he plans to take the month of April away from the spotlight to rest before performing again.

The multi-talented Teja produces music through System32 Music, which he co-founded in 2014 with Kevin Beharry. He also plays the bass, drums and piano.

“I’m not the best pianist, but I could hold the little three chords. I could work my way around it.”

With this expansive resume, there are still some hidden skills. “I could cook. Basics though, but I could cook the basics.” With lentils being his go-to dish, he said, “Yuh can’t beat meh.”

It was difficult for him to find a simple explanation of his feelings about the success of DNA. He wanted listeners to be able to escape from the negative associations that Trinidad and Tobago has.

“I feel not just happy, but…when a Trini talks about Trinidad, it’s always something negative. It shows you that with the right thinking and direction and self love for who we are, anything is possible. Greatness is possible.

“That's how I feel about DNA. There’s still a level of love and patriotism that is there.”

Fans of Teja have suggested DNA is a worthy contender for the Road March title this year. While he would be happy to take the title, he said, “Road March is a beautiful thing, but it’s not a goal of mine. My goal is to make great music.”

When it comes to creating that great music, Teja is “obsessed.” That obsession drives him to ensure the production of all of his work is of the highest quality. He is “trying to find what’s not best but better,” adding that he is “not just comfortable with it being what it is.” If I am in no way in love with it, it not coming out. I have to love it in order for me to release it.”

That mindset applies to his performances as well.

“I don’t like to miss. If I’m performing I wanna do the same thing. I want to be able to execute it to the best of my ability.”

While performing for regional and international carnivals is on the agenda, Teja is focused on getting through the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival season at the moment. Other artists may lament the short season, but Teja has a different view.

“For me, the shorter (the season) the better, because I think it really makes you be in a space where every day, every weekend, it counts. It matters.”