Devastating Shamar Joseph (7/68) bowls Windies to stunning victory vs Australia

West Indies players celebrate after defeating Australia on the 4th day of their Test match in Brisbane on Sunday. - AP PHOTO

A DEVASTATING performance by rookie pacer Shamar Joseph floored the mighty Australia on Sunday as West Indies beat their hosts in a thriller, by eight runs, at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Neither an injured toe nor the vaunted Aussie batsmen could stop the 24-year-old Joseph who for the second time in the series scythed through their line-up, clocking 150km/hr regularly.

The fiery Guyanese bettered his five-for on debut, with an astonishing seven wickets for 68 runs to dismiss Australia for 207, for the maroon's first victory Down Under in 27 years.

The result saw the inexperienced Windies draw the two-match series 1-1 and hand Australia their first defeat on home soil since 2021. For his heroics, Joseph was named Man of the Match and Player of the Series.

Chasing 214 for victory, Australia started day four on 60 for two with former captain and opener Steven Smith and Cameron Green at the crease. Smith carried his bat with a defiant 91 not out, but there was no defying Joseph who got rid of Green bowled out for 42, for his first wicket, before ripping through the Aussie batting.

Three other batsmen – Travis Head, Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood – had their stumps knocked by Joseph whose spectacular effort stunned the world and lifted the spirits of West Indies fans.

Smith's 35-run seventh-wicket partnership with Mitchell Starc, whose yorker had damaged Joseph's toe on day three, had threatened to take Australia home, but Joseph removed the latter for 21 (14 balls) to push the regional side closer to victory.

Fittingly, Joseph took the final wicket, removing Hazlewood for "duck" as Smith ran out of partners.

Scores: WEST INDIES 311 (Joshua Da Silva 79, Kavem Hodge 71, Kevin Sinclair 50, Alzarri Joseph 32, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 21, Kirk McKenzie 21; Mitchell Starc 4-82, Josh Hazlewood 2-32, Nathan Lyon 2-81) and 193 (Kirk McKenzie 41, Alick Athanaze 35, Justin Greaves 33, Kavem Hodge 29; Josh Hazlewood 3-23, Nathan Lyon 3-42) vs AUSTRALIA 289 for nine declared (Usman Khawaja 75, Alex Carey 65, Pat Cummins 64 not out, Mitchell Marsh 21; Alzarri Joseph 4-84, Kemar Roach 3-47) and 207 (Steve Smith 91 not out, Cameron Green 42, Mitchell Starc 21; Shamar Joseph 7-68, Alzarri Joseph 2-62)