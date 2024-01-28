Chaguanas man shot by police

File photo -

A Chaguanas man was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Shade, also known as "Gorg" and "G-man", was shot and killed by police at the corner of Endeavour Extension around 4.30 pm.

Reports say Shade was shot several times about the body during an alleged confrontation with Central Division police officers.

Shade, 29, of Walcott Lane, Enterprise, Chaguanas, succumbed to his injuries.

This shooting took place two days after another police-involved shooting in St Joseph which led to fiery protests by residents.

Irfaan Abdul Haqq, 35, of Farm Road, St Joseph, was killed allegedly in a confrontation with police on Thursday.

Police said officers were carrying out an operation in an area known as Bangladesh when they said they were confronted by an armed suspect.

In keeping with the police's use of force policy and out of fear for their lives, the officers reportedly shot at the suspect, reports also said.

Abdul Haqq was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they recovered a Glock nine millimetre pistol with an extended magazine which was loaded with five bullets.

Residents staged a fiery protest along the Priority Bus Route that night.

Saturday's shooting in Chaguanas was the fourth police involved shooting for the year.