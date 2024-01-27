West Indies in with chance to level series vs Aussies

West Indies' Kavem Hodge bats against Australia on the third day of the second Test match, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Saturday. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies are in with a chance to level the two-match Test series against Austraila, heading into the fourth day of the second match at Brisbane.

Australia closed day three yesterday on 60/2 in their second innings in pursuit of 216 for victory.

After the day's play, Windies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said he believes in the West Indies chances. He told the media in Australia, "I think we bowled pretty well. It is just for us to come tomorrow (today) and keep pegging away and putting the ball in the right areas.

"We still have eight wickets to get. You never know what could happen on the fourth day. Once we bowl the balls in the right areas we could still win this game."

Alzarri said he likes the "fight" from the West Indies players in the second Test match.

Opener Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne did not last long in the second innings, dismissed for ten and five respectively.

Khawaja was dismissed by an innocuous delivery from Joseph as the left-hander edged a ball down the leg side to give wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva a straightforward catch.

Pacer Justin Greaves then removed Labuschagne when Kevin Sinclair took a sharp catch fielding at third slip. Greaves may be required to do more bowling in the second innings as Shamar Joseph injured his toe while batting earlier in the day.

New batsman Cameron Green (nine not out) just managed to survive until the end of the day as the tall right-hander played and missed multiple times. At the other end, opener Steve Smith has looked promising as he closed the day on 33 not out off 56 balls.

Alzarri has figures of 1/19 so far and Greaves ended the third day with 1/23.

Earlier in the day, West Indies could not repeat the same batting performance in the second innings.

Resuming the day on 13/1, with a lead of 35 runs, the West Indies batsmen failed to capitalise on their starts and were dismissed for 193. Kirk McKenzie and captain Kraigg Brathwaite looked solid in the middle early on, with the former playing some delightful strokes. The pair took West Indies to 63/1, before Brathwaite fell for 16 caught in the covers off pacer Green.

Alick Athanaze joined McKenzie as the batsmen tried to rebuild the innings. The partnership started to blossom, but McKenzie attempting to sweep was given leg before for 41 to give spinner Nathan Lyon the wicket.

Athanaze started to play with his usual elegance with a few boundaries, but attempting to drive Lyon was caught at first slip by Smith for 35.

A moment of brilliance broke the partnership between Greaves and Kavem Hodge. Hodge played the ball on the leg side and stepped out of his crease. Travis Head, fielding at short leg, collected the ball and ran out Hodge for 29.

Wickets continued to fall regularly, including the last four wickets for just nine runs as West Indies were all out for 193 with an overall lead of 215. Greaves was the seventh batsman dismissed for 33 by pacer Josh Hazlewood. The innings ended when Shamar was forced to retire hurt for three after being struck on his toes with a delivery from fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

WEST INDIES 1st Innings 311

AUSTRALIA 1st Innings 289-9 dec

WEST INDIES 2nd Innings

(overnight 13-0)

*K. Brathwaite c Labuschagne b Green*16

T. Chanderpaul c wk Carey b Hazlewood*4

K. McKenzie lbw b Lyon*41

A. Athanaze c Smith b Lyon*35

K. Hodge run out*29

J. Greaves c wk Carey b Hazlewood*33

†J. Da Silva c Green b Starc*7

K. Sinclair not out*14

A. Joseph c Smith b Hazlewood*0

K. Roach lbw b Lyon*1

S. Joseph retired hurt*3

Extras (b4, lb3, nb3)*10

TOTAL (all out, 72.3 overs)*193

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Chanderpaul), 2-63 (Brathwaite), 3-86 (McKenzie), 4-123 (Athanaze), 5-148 (Hodge), 6-157 (Da Silva), 7-184 (Greaves), 8-184 (A. Joseph), 9-185 (Roach).

Bowling: Starc 14.3-3-45-1 (nb3); Hazlewood 14-5-23-3; Cummins 12-1-39-0; Green 10-2-37-1; Lyon 22-6-42-3.

AUSTRALIA 2nd Innings (target: 216)

S. Smith not out*33

U. Khawaja c wk Da Silva b A. Joseph*10

M. Labuschagne c Sinclair b Greaves*5

C. Green not out*9

Extras (w1, nb2)*3

TOTAL (2 wkts, 19 overs)*60

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Khawaja), 2-42 (Labuschagne).

Bowling: Roach 6-0-18-0; A. Joseph 6-1-19-1 (nb1); Greaves 7-0-23-1 (nb1, w1).

Position: Australia require 156 more to win with eight second innings wickets standing.

Umpires: Nitin Menon (India), Sharfuddoula (Bangladesh).

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa).

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe).

Reserve umpire: Michael Graham-Smith.