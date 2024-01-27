Under-20 Soca Warriors coach Brian Haynes satisfied with Under-20s progress

TT’s Malachi Webb (R) goes past Jamaica’s Jahmani Bell during Under-20 Practice Match at the UTT O’meara on Thursday. - DANIEL PRENTICE

COACH of the Trinidad Tobago Under-20 men's football team Brian Haynes is satisfied with the progress his players are making, following a 3-2 win over Jamaica in a practice match at the University of TT, O'Meara Campus on Thursday.

Goals from Lindell Sween, Levi Jones and Michael Chaves gave TT the narrow victory.

TT used the match as preparation for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship Qualifiers which will be played next month.

Speaking to the media following the match, Haynes said, "As far as I am concerned the exercise was good. Nobody's hurt, thank God. The guys worked hard and the main group, the group that started, they did what we wanted them to do and I thought the guys that came in did a good job as well."

He thanked Jamaica for giving them a competitive match. "I commend the Jamaica team for coming down and giving us a good game, because this is what we need and this is what they need and hopefully this propels us to keep playing at the level I know we can."

Haynes said there is still room to improve. "There are things we have to work on, but right now I am really happy with the result for the boys."

Haynes said the third goal TT scored pleased him as his players passed the ball around which led to a penalty, scored by Chaves.

TT and Jamaica will play each other in another friendly at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on February 1 at 4 pm.