Tsian Foster tells stories through motion design, dance

Motion designer Tsian Foster started Tsi Designs after graduating from UTT with a diploma in animation studies. -

Graphic artist and motion designer Tsian Foster is a visual storyteller whose skills have been used by some of Trinidad and Tobago's top entertainers.

“Over the years I have been fortunate enough to work with various entertainers in the industry, mainly during the Carnival season, including Patrice Roberts for the production of her lyric videos Judgement Stage and Happy Carnival, and Olatunji's 2016 hit single Oh Yay which now has 1.5 million views on YouTube.

"I take pride in that lyric video in particular, because not only was it the most viewed but it was also the first commercial project I took on as a new motion designer in the industry," she told WMN.

A motion designer uses animation, audio, and visual effects to create moving content and graphics for various media, such as television, the internet, and film.

“I've also done animated content for producer Stadic Music, logo animation for producer Anson Pro and promo content for Machel Montano.”

But her work is not limited to the artistes and the entertainment industry.

“I've also worked in TV as a computer graphics operator for Flow Sports, Sports Max and the Caribbean Satellite Television Network.

"In 2020 when the covid 19 pandemic hit, I was employed with the Ministry of Health where I was assigned to make graphics and animated content for each unit and division in the Ministry.”

She started doing freelance work through her Belmont-based company, Tsi Designs, in 2015 after graduating from the University of TT (UTT) with a diploma in animation studies. Eventually, she built a strong enough clientele to wean herself off the eight-to-four life and now spends those hours investing in her company.

“From branding concepts to the manipulation of moving images, I would describe my work as visual storytelling/communication. I help my clients translate ideas from thought to the screen. It's a very time-consuming process, as it involves hours of conceptualising, fine-tuning and workarounds but is quite gratifying when clients are happy with their work.”

But Foster didn't just wake up one day and realise she had a love for the work she is doing. From childhood she enjoyed drawing, watching anime and cartoons. Her older sister too served as an inspiration.

“My sister Mandisa had a career doing graphic design long before she decided to earn her BFA in 2015 from the Art institute of Miami. I admired her work on the computer screen and was in awe of the digital aspect of design, so I eventually wanted to follow in her footsteps."

The 28-year-old has worked in corporate TT with ad agencies such as Saltwater Studios, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, and The Caribbean Synapse. She said one of the most important components of her job is clear communication between herself and her clients, as the slightest of misconceptions can throw off an entire project.

“Some people don't truly understand how much really goes into the job and the steps that are required in creating something spectacular. A concept can sometimes take a couple hours to develop, sometimes a few days. What's really important is the communication between the client and artist. At the end of the day this is a problem-solving business, and once we both can clearly express what we need from each other we are better equipped to execute.

“What I enjoy the most about this career is experiencing the end product of my creations, seeing them live and in action. I take pride in my work so it's always a rewarding feeling when the work translates.”

She said many people don't appreciate the value of art and design, most times because of the 'starving artist' stereotype. But once they are able to navigate the evolution that art has become, an artist can make a lucrative career out of it.

“Don't underestimate learning the basics and fundamentals of design. It is a great place to start and can segue into many different fields of design. Let your creativity guide you, take pride in your work and create a strong portfolio to attract potential clients.

“You don't have to put yourself in a box, keep learning and expanding. There is so much information and programmes out there for us to keep up with the changing times.”

There are times, though, when Foster finds herself telling her stories in a different capacity. She is also a dancer who has showcased her craft on local and international stages. Again, inspired by her sister, she began taking dance classes when she was 13.

"I started with Elle Incorporated dance company when I was 13, and did my first show in 2011 at NAPA (National Academy for the Performing Arts)."

Foster then went on to do dance routines on stage with a number of soca artistes, among them Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Sekon Sta. She has also performed on the Soca Monarch stage, for the opening of the Tribe Ice fete and at Machel Monday shows. On the international scene, she was a member of a hip hop mega crew that comprised a number of dance companies.

"I was part of a team that represented TT at Hip Hop International competitions in 2014 and 2015 in Vegas and San Diego. We made it to the semis in Sand Diego."

But in as much as she enjoys the stage, for her dance is more therapeutic than anything else.

"I really like music and I like translating body movement with music, especially hip hop and dancehall. I like to dance because I like music and like to express myself. Classes are more fun. Stage performances is more pressure."

So for now, she just takes classes in Afro, dancehall and hip hop for the fun of it. But that doesn't rule out being in the limelight sometimes.

"I like dance as as means of having fun, but I’m not opposed to going back on stage."

Additionally, having taken a course in acting at UTT, she doesn't mind trying a bit of acting.

"I did some commercials and was in a couple children’s show when I was a child," she chuckled.

"I'm not limiting myself. Whatever creative space I can find collaborations in, I will be there, be it local or even Netflix. The sky is the limit."

Follow Tsian Foster @tsianfos and @tsi.designs on Instagram