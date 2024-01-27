Traffic restrictions in place for Panorama semis

Arima Angel Harps performing in the medium band category at the Pan Trinbago National Panorama semi-finals. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Only vehicles carrying steelband instruments will be permitted along Queen's Park West, between Queen's Park East and Cipriani Boulevard, from 7am-4am on January 28-29 as part of the traffic restrictions for Panorama semifinals.

These restrictions also apply from 5 pm on February 10am-4 am on February 11, for the finals at the savannah.

These measures, as well as those listed below, comprise The Traffic Restriction (Temporary Provisions) (Steelband Panorama) Order, 2024, issued by the police commissioner on January 27.

Parking is prohibited on Queen's Park West, between Queen's Park East and Cipriani Boulevard; Chancery Lane; Albion Street, between Victoria Avenue and Chancery Lane; Pembroke Street, between Keate Street and Gordon Street; Frederick Street, between Queen's Park West and Gordon Street; Keate Street; Queen's Park East, between Jerningham Avenue and Queen's Park West; Charlotte Street, between Queen's Park West and New Street; Gordon Street, between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street; Victoria Avenue, between Queen's Park West and Albion Street, except for taxis at the Queen's Park Taxi Stand; Dundonald Street, between Melville Lane and Queen's Park West; Stanmore Avenue, between Queen's Park West and Tranquility Street; Victoria Avenue, between Albion Street and Tragarete Road; and Dere Street, between Cummins Lane and Melville Lane.

Parking is permitted for Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) buses, on the eastern side of Dundonald Street, south of Melville Lane.

One-way traffic may go along Gordon Street, between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street in a westerly direction only.

Except for vehicles carrying steelband instruments, traffic is prohibited on Frederick Street, between Gordon Street and Queen's Park West; Queen's Park West, between Queen's Park East and Cipriani Boulevard; Keate Street, between Charlotte Street and Chancery Lane; and Chancery Lane, between Gordon Street and Queen's Park West.

Vehicles can park in the Queen's Park Savannah in accordance with the directions of police officers on duty. Vehicles found parked in contravention of this order may be removed by the police and impounded, the notice said.