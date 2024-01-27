Six charged with San Fernando home invasion

SIX men jointly charged with attempted robbery are expected to appear virtually before a Master of the High Court at San Fernando on January 22.

The suspects were arrested and charged on January 26 by PC Maingot of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department, the lead detective in an incident that occurred on January 23.

According to the police, a man was at his San Fernando home when four men entered his home. One was armed with a gun and another with a cutlass. The men announced a robbery and ordered the homeowner to lie on the ground. An alarm was raised but the suspects ran and escaped in two waiting cars.

The police were notified and launched an investigation which led to the arrest of David Seetahal, 18, Nathan Narine, 19, Roger Samlal, 29, and Daniel Martinez, 35, all of Hermitage Settlement, South Trinidad as well as Antonio Suchit, 21, and Kern Murrell, 40, of Arouca.