QPCC blast to top of NLCL group with 12-1 win

QPCC (19 points) made a big statement in the 2023/24 Next Level Consulting Ltd under-19 community cup on Thursday night, when they got a resounding 12-1 win over Blast FC to assume a two-point lead atop the group A standings.

Blast FC took the lead in the first minute of the game through Jahmarley Clarke. However, that was as good as it got for the sixth-placed Blast FC at the Five Rivers recreation ground in Five Rivers as QPCC scored six goals in either half to register the jaw-dropping win. It is fair to say QPCC's goals were made in Fatima College, as all 12 goals were scored by players who featured for the 2023 Secondary School Football League (SSFL) premier division champions.

Luke Correia was a constant pain in Blast FC's side and he scored two goals by halftime and finished with five by the end of the match. Trinidad and Tobago youth attacker Caden Trestrail scored three goals in the second half to take his match tally to four, while Seth Hadeed scored two of his own and defender Darius Jordan added the other.

At the Eddie Hart recreation ground in Tacarigua, two-time reigning champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) made a statement of their own when they turned back the previously unbeaten Athletic International Academy (AIA) by a 3-1 margin. Zakari King, Deisean Plaza and Arima North Secondary winger Stephano Christopher found the target for SMS who moved up to 16 points – just three points off the pace set by new leaders QPCC. AIA (17 points) slipped to second spot as the heat intensified at the group A summit.

Malabar Young Stars (ten points) got their third win of the season when they defeated the cellar-placed Cantaro United by a 5-1 margin in Malabar. Samuel Charles led the Malabar surge with a hat-trick, with Anthony Wells scoring two as Malabar consolidated fourth spot on the seven-team table.