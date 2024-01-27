Poor attendance at Kaiso Revue: But the show must go on

Singing Sonia - Photo by Daniel Prentice

CHERYL METIVIER

One of the major challenges calypso tents have faced over the years is a decrease in patrons, especially among the younger demographic.

And even with its high quality of performances this year, manager of Kaiso Revue Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osouna says filling calypso tents is a struggle that remains ongoing. So much so that some of the more experienced calypsonians who performed voiced their disappointment before leaving the stage, or skilfully wove their displeasure into their performances.

Speaking with Newsday at the show on January 20, at SWWTU Hall, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Osouna said, "This is a double whammy for us,” referring to the fact that on the Revue's first night in Port of Spain, it found itself in direct competition with Kaiso House, which was open free to the public at the Queen's Park Savannah. This, he said, was a major contributor to the poor showing of patrons at the Revue at both Arima and Port of Spain shows.

“I don’t comprehend it,” he said.

“How could the head, TUCO, which is supposed to be responsible for calypso, do that?”

He said he felt betrayed because for the opening in Arima he negotiated with the Arima Borough Corporation two months in advance for advertisement and rental of the venue, and put everything in place for the opening on January 19, only to be faced with the borough’s launch of Arima Carnival on the same day, again, at no cost to the public. Nevertheless, he said, “I am not displeased with what I got, I am thankful for what I got, but this was so out of place…

“But, we survive still, God is love.”

Promptly at 8.15 pm the first chords of the national anthem began, bringing patrons to their feet and signalling the start of the evening’s entertainment.

The kaiso die-hards were on time, save a few tardy arrivals trickling in during the first half hour of the show. In addition to the usual mature patrons, there were a few young couples, some with their children in attendance. Keeping the memory of the Lord Kitchener alive, the band struck up Old Lady Walk a Mile and a Half to bring the host for the evening on stage.

MC Terry Seales admitted he was entirely new to this aspect of the entertainment arena but succeeded in keeping the show running smoothly and holding the interest of the audience throughout the almost four-hour-long show. Seeing entertainment icon Bill Trotman seated in the front row, he ensured he paid due respect, supported by the enthusiastic audience. He conceded that he may require some mentorship from Trotman, because his attempts at humour ended with him laughing at himself, while the audience laughed along.

Among the cast of the Kaiso Revue there were three finalists for the National Women Action Committee's (NWAC) National Calypso Queen competition – Lisa Roberts, singing Hand in Hand; Lady Watchman who earned several encores with her Shopping in Miami; and Gillian "Fire Tender" Moore with her humorous rendition of Horn Player. They each delivered solid performances, backed by the experienced Revue Orchestra and the harmonious Revue Angels. One angel, Dianne Smith switched roles after the intermission and stepped up to the frontline to deliver her 2024 calypso, Walking on a Tight Rope.

The programme flowed smoothly from the opening performance to the very end.

Akita Pierre Williams was the evening's first performer, entreating TT to Look to God – a passionate presentation and lyrics delivered with excellent melody and clarity. She was immediately followed by Maze, whose social commentary on Things Trini was somewhat reminiscent of the late Denyse Plummer’s Nah Leaving. Keisha Stewart invited everybody to Wake up and do what we could to transform TT.

The ever popular theme of infidelity was once again revived by the experienced Singing Sonia, who broached the topic in Games of Deception, much to the delight of the audience who called her back for the evening’s first encore. She was followed by the Mighty Diamond, offering a philosophical Apple from the Snake. Super strong on vocals, Arnold Jordan gave a powerful performance with a new song with familiar title, The Message. Nicole Greaves, a name synonymous with the brass bands, followed with her a thought-provoking Life Today.

Calypso nobility graced the stage when the 2016 Calypso Monarch, Devon Seale took command with one of his two satirical pieces for 2024, Useless Inventions to TT. As expected, he was received a couple encores from the audience.

Seale was followed by the first of the evening’s contenders for the calypso queen competition, Lisa Roberts. Lady Watchman was next and was well received. Skatie followed, asking What to do Again?

Among the most popular performances was Rio doing two of his timeless hits – No Draws and Back to Basics. Several encores later, Sugar Aloes took to the stage opting to withhold his 2024 offering, and instead sang a couple of his older classics – This was Never Meant to Be and I’m Just Being Me. The latter cued in Timothy "The Baron" Watkins, and the pair treated the audience to an iconic version of Baron’s Melosian Rhapsody. Sugar Aloes expressed thanks that he and Baron were being honoured for Carnival 2024, and left Baron on stage to sing his trademark Sweet Soca Man to close off the first half of the programme.

A veteran in his own right, Revue longstanding cast member Pink Panther came on in his trademark suit and short-brimmed fedora. He paid his respects to Trotman and then extended condolences to fellow Revue member, the Mighty Chalkdust, whose wife died recently. A minute of silence was observed in memory of her passing.

Pink Panther performed his 2024 kaiso Enemies of Happiness, and his second performance invoked the spirit of the Grandmaster with his Kitchener-styled performance of Kitchener's Doh Ask Mih to Wuk for Carnival, much to the delight of the audience. Like Rio, he commented on the sparse hall before the end of his performance, adding that this year he was taking a rest from being a political advocate and focusing on himself.

The young and vibrant Bevon St Clair followed with his song that has been enjoying some rotation on local radio stations, J’Ouvert Morning.

Makeda Darius delivered the catchy Not Constable Brown, for which she received a couple of encores.

Former National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons in her ode to the pan, shared she had only recently developed a real love for the instrument due to her ten-year-old son’s passion for it. She launched into a powerful and engaging performance of Plenty Iron. And as she did her version of the Kitchener prance, she commended The Original De Fosto himself for never failing to produce a pan song. She was repeatedly called back to the stage and struck a deal with the audience – that for her to return, everyone had to be standing. She got almost unanimous support.

The evening wound up with the debutant emcee, Terry Seales putting on his vocalist hat to close off the show. At the stroke of midnight, patrons could be seen chipping out to the strains of strains of Seales’ Together as One.