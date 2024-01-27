PNM strikes back, UNC next

-

After the collapsed joint PNM-UNC crime talks, the tireless UNC Opposition launched its own public crime talks two weeks ago.

They were chaired by the undaunted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the La Joya Complex, St Joseph. Her four platform speakers generally complained that the PNM government is unable to deal with the crime situation.

And the PNM quickly counter-attacked. (In the 2020 election, St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh had the smallest margin, of 811 votes, with 9,354 votes vs UNC’s Ahloy Hunt with 8,543).

So tighten your political seatbelts. Speeches from the two platforms signal the election race is on, with two-seater Tobago watching and political activist David Abdulah working on anti-crime mobilisation.

Vote-catching PNM presentations by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and new chairman of San Juan-Laventille Regional Corporation Richard Walcott scored well, leaving the political counter-attacks to political leader Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. And tomorrow’s UNC forum will likely strike back too.

The population will now have a clearer view of which particular political party can more effectively deal with the serious crime situation. The joint crime talks, while appearing to be a symbol of hope, would have provided a politically ambiguous situation.

Now politics, especially elections, has dire consequences for the country’s safety, social justice, progress and even international reputation. It is therefore important to observe where political credibility, integrity and character exist ­– or not – and then apply an objective judgement, especially since politics is allowed to have its own morality, clever opportunists and smartmen. So keep watch. How else do you expect good government?

Given the widespread concerns over crime, traffic, cost of living, oil and gas issues, education, etc, we can’t blame Dr Rowley if he considers an early election. Perhaps smelling the coffee and ensuring her internal command, Ms Persad-Bissessar has called for early nominations.

The PNM meeting was also held in the East-West Corridor, which usually has a heavy hand in the final election outcome. More precisely, it was held in the Croisee, San Juan, with connections to the San Juan-Barataria constituency, now held by one of the UNC’s youthful stars – Saddam Hosein. (2020 election results: Hosein 8,300 votes, vs PNM’s Jason Williams 7,240).

Leaving out the PNM’s damning dismissal of the UNC’s “state of emergency” and use of “terrorism laws” to fight crime, the PNM presentations by Dr Gadsby-Dolly and corporation chairman Walcott had a sobering effect.

Of course, the UNC may respond, but the education minister’s outline of structuring school operations to mitigate against dropouts, failures, “left-behind” students, etc, sounded reasonable.

Crime, as all criminologists and politicians may know, is a very complicated, inter-connected problem. What we see today didn’t start just yesterday.

And frankly speaking, the same goes for education. The education system faces serious challenges in terms of “fit-for-purpose” reforms. Its open systems make it vulnerable to many outside influences. You can neither run far nor hide from them.

Starting from the shift system and the hastily expanded secondary school system in the 1970s, new school problems began germinating, and were then passed on from one minister to another. Politically seductive physical expansion left quality education far behind, creating a policy dilemma. Access or equity? Making it worse was whenever a prime minister appointed a person quite unsuitable for the education ministry.

Striving to remedy this, Dr Gadbsy-Dolly briefly explained the ministry’s discipline matrix, giving free school lessons and eye tests for affected students, upgrading the early forms, vacation remedial programmes, and closer attention to the 80 primary and 26 secondary schools “under watch” over SEA results, etc. Parental and business support are urgently needed. Education, too, she declared, is “everybody’s business.”

While Dr Gadsby-Dolly recognised the link between “education and crime,” she may also know the road ahead is long and hard.

She made her presentation with purpose and without political rancour. Needing attention also, however, are matters of curriculum diversification and results from the ministry’s interventions. The controversial Concordat was left out.

The “new” corporation chairman, Walcott, chose a different route, citing large numbers of educational, health, and policing institutions and buildings, not forgetting housing developments, community centres, recreational grounds, public promenades, etc. He didn’t attack anybody. He should recognise that he may well need MP Hosein’s support in serving the people and vice versa.

Mr Walcott’s presentation tempted the question: Why, then, are people, especially the youth, in his areas not making fuller use to help prevent crime there? His corporation covers some 220 sq km and a population of 157,258 people – from Champs Fleurs to Maracas Bay. He too has a big job.