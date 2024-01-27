Low carb Carnival

Black eye pea and quinoa salad - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

With just about two weeks to Carnival, potential masqueraders are hitting the gym in a workout frenzy for that Carnival burn.

Others are probably on a juice diet in order to shed those last stubborn pounds. No need to starve yourselves, remember you will need stamina and energy for the two days on the road and food can be your greatest friend here.

Choose fish in place of chicken and dark meat, it’s loaded with protein without the fat.

Eat lots of fresh greens and vegetables without the fancy dressings, a splash of vinegar and olive oil works great here. Reduce your carb intake, especially at nights. Choose peas and or boiled eggs in a salad, for a high protein lunch or dinner. Don’t snack, drink lots of water and avoid sugar and refined grains like wheat flour and white rice.

Stay positive and feel good, happy cooking.

Fresh fish salad

Ingredients

1½ lb boneless fish fillets

1 tsp ground garlic

½ tsp salt

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs freshly chopped dill

1 red bell pepper cut into julienne

1 bunch fresh chives, (½ cup thinly sliced)

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

Low fat mayonnaise

One lime

Instructions

Preheat grill-pan or grill.

Wash fish and pat dry, rub with garlic, salt and olive oil.

Place on preheated grill pan for about 3 minutes per side.

When flaky and opaque remove to a platter and cool.

Flake fish, add the rest of the ingredients and toss.

Add enough mayonnaise to coat fish.

Decorate the salad with lettuce and tomatoes and avocado if in season.

Serves 4-6

Grilled mahi mahi or king fish with mango and pepper salsa

Ingredients

6 fillets mahi mahi about 6 ozs each, washed and patted dry

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp ground coriander seed

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 tbs freshly chopped chadon beni or cilantro

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Mango relish

Ingredients

2 semi ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped into ¼-inch dice

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

1 pimento pepper seeded and chopped

½ habanero, seeded and chopped preferably green

1 small bell pepper seeded and chopped

1 tbs thinly sliced chives

1 tbs chopped chadon beni

Instructions

Preheat grill pan or grill to high.

Combine all the ingredients for the mango salsa, cover and refrigerate.

Combine the garlic, coriander, olive oil, lime juice, chadon beni, salt and pepper in a bowl.

Dip each fillet into this mixture and coat well.

Place on preheated grill and grill for about 3 minutes per side.

Serve with salsa.

Serves 6

Feel good black eye pea and quinoa salad

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

1 cup black beans, cooked and drained

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped, or less if you prefer

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp roasted geera

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbs red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Wash the quinoa well in a sieve, place into a medium sized saucepan.

Add one cup water and bring to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes, cool.

Combine quinoa with peas, red pepper, onion, coriander, and geera.

Stir well, now add salt, vinegar and olive oil.

Toss to combine, sprinkle on parsley and toss.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 4

Peppery kale custard pie

Ingredients

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

½ hot pepper seeded and chopped

½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

4 bunches Chinese kale, leaves and stalks washed and sliced into one half inch pieces

4 eggs

¼ tsp nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

⅔ cup evaporated milk

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions