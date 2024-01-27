Headlines to dominate 2024 racing opener

Jockey Niam Samaroo, riding In The Headlines, celebrates after winning the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park last year. - Daniel Prentice/File photo

JASON CLIFTON

In The Headlines is expected to be the headline when 2024 racing action takes off today at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, in a five-race card.

The feature event on the day’s programme is the fourth race that has a post time of 4.25pm and will go over a distance of 1,100 metres on the turf course. Seven runners have been declared to face starter Wayne Campbell. Of the horses entered for this race, champion trainer of 2023 John O’Brien will send out a quartet.

Flying the flag for O’Brien will be the 2023 triple crown winner In The Headlines that would have the services of 2023 champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh doing the steering job.

Also in this line-up, punters will see the likes of Super Bird, which will be ridden by Dillon Khelawan; Leonardo Angel from the barn of trainer Terrance Thomas, piloted by Rico Hernandez; Top Of The Game, a main track sole entrant for Shaffique Khan, ridden by apprentice Andrew Poon; Marvel Vigor that will race in the Errol Stables colours and will have veteran Ricardo Jadoo on board; Crown Prince has been allotted top weight, coming from the barn of O’Brien with Kerron Khelawan at the helm; and Princess Aruna, from O’Brien’s camp, will have champion apprentice of 2023 Tristant Phillips doing the steering job.

It is expected that the filly In The Headlines should be sent off as pre-race favourite with her closest rival coming from Leonardo Angel.

Another very interesting betting contest on the card will be race three for native bred three-year-old maidens that will travel over 1,100 metres on the main track. Of the eight horses entered, there are three debutants. Secret Pages from the yard of trainer Glenn Mendez; Bayou Jazz out of the O’Brien Stables; and El Rey Sanjay which is conditioned by trainer Lester Alexis. Authenticity is expected to sent of as favourite.

Also on tap for punters will be simulcast racing coming from Gulfstream Park, Florida; Santa Anita Park, California and Caymanas Park, Jamaica.

Post time is 2.05pm.