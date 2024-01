First kiddies mas for Carnival 2024

Jerimiah Daniel showcases Bologos the Red Dragon, from The Clan Mas Productions. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Children paraded in colourful costumes during the 17th annual Junior Carnival Parade at St Anthony's College, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin on January 27 in one of the first kiddies mas competitions for Carnival.

Parents were on hand to cheer on the youngsters as they showcased their costumes.