Family seeks justice 5 years after Siparia woman murdered

Angela McKenzie -

Special prayers are expected to be offered on January 27 for slain 64-year-old Angela Elizabeth Mc Kenzie, who was hacked to death in her yard in 2019 in Siparia.

The prayers are expected to be held at the La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia, where she was a well-known parishioner. The mother of five and grandmother of seven was also a gardener.

On Friday, Mc Kenzie's daughter, Donna Mc Kenzie, said the family is still in deep mourning and wants closure.

January 30 marks five years since her killing. Mc Kenzie would have turned 69 on July 6, this year.

"Our wish is for the person who did this to surrender to the police. I cannot say why someone would kill her. They just killed her and left. They did not steal anything from the house that day, and the door was still open when my sister found the body," she said.

"We do not know if she saw something, and someone wanted to silence her. We are hearing rumours about some people claiming to know who did it."

Mc Kenzie lived alone in a forested area off Quinam Road.

The family tries not to talk about the way she died, but Donna said they think about her daily.

Donna added, "Sometimes we have dreams of her. I talk to her like normal in my dreams and I tell her I miss her. One of my sisters had a dream of Mom saying an uncle passed away. But he is alive."

Donna and other close relatives now live in the house and have also been planting crops.

A few weeks before Mc Kenzie's death, she had caught a man stealing her yams and confronted him. She had also reported it to the Siparia police, but no arrests were made.

Her daughter complained that over the years, she and other relatives have also been victims of praedial larceny. Donna said the thieves were young men.

"They are stealing our lemons, lime, yams. They are stealing from other people, too. I saw a fella in the garden, but he said he was passing through to set some animal traps. "

She called on anyone with information to pass it on to the police so that they could solve the case.

The police confirmed that there were no leads.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) at 652-0495.