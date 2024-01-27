AC POS hit back to beat Club Sando 4-2

Defence Force FC Nathaniel Garcia (R) goes past Central FC defender Levin Caballero during the TT Premier Football League match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. - Daniel Prentice

AC Port of Spain continued their winning form this season with a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Club Sando when matchday ten of the TT Premier Football League continued at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday.

It was expected to be a competitive affair as AC were first and Club Sando fourth in the standings heading into the contest.

Real Gill, who recently signed to play with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for the 2024 United Soccer League, gave Club Sando the lead in the 15th minute from the penalty spot.

AC Port of Spain then equalised courtesy a 33rd-minute penalty from captain Duane Muckette, before Nicholas Dillon restored Club Sando's lead with a 42nd-minute item.

AC Port of Spain's team talk seemed to work at half-time as three early second-half goals gave the "Capital Boys" a 4-2 lead. Isaiah Leacock equalised in the 51st minute and four minutes later, Kadeem Corbin put AC in front with a 55th-minute strike.

Defender Radanfah Abu Bakr made it three goals in less than ten minutes when he scored in the 59th minute.

Leaders AC moved to 24 points with eight wins and one loss and Club Sando stayed in fourth place with 17 points.

In the first match of the doubleheader at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Defence Force moved up the standings with a comfortable 3-0 win over the struggling Central FC. Kathon St Hillaire (41st), Brent Sam (45th) and Shaquille Holder (71st) were the goal scorers for Army. Defence Force are now second with 20 points and Central FC lost their ninth match in as many matches to remain without a point. In the other match played late on Friday, Caledonia and Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic played to a goalless draw.

In the final match of the weekend, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will play Prison Service FC at Arima Velodrome from 7 pm on Sunday.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

AC POS*9*8*0*1*28*8*20*24

Defence Force*9*6*2*1*21*8*13*20

Police*9*5*3*1*19*8*11*18

Club Sando*9*5*2*2*15*10*5*17

Rangers*8*4*1*3*16*12*4*13

Pt Fortin Civic*9*3*3*3*12*10*2*12

Prison*9*4*0*5*14*23*-9*12

Phoenix*9*3*0*6*13*20*-7*9

Eagles*9*2*2*5*10*14*-4*8

Caledonia*9*2*1*6*10*14*-4*7

Central*9*0*0*9*5*36*-31*0