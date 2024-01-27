5 held for drunk driving after Carnival fetes

File photo -

Police are appealing for people to have a designated driver during the Carnival season as five drivers were arrested for drunk driving on January 27.

The arrests took place along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Gasparillo Bypass Road during 3 am-6 am.

In a release, police said over 40 drivers were stopped and tested and five men, between the ages of 18 to 32, were found to be over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millimetres of breath.

Police said two of the five drivers had readings of 78 microgrammes.

The police said the men all will appear before the court on January 29.

The release said the police will continue to implement several of these road safety exercises throughout the ten policing divisions.

It said drivers can avoid facing hefty fines and possible jail time, or even worse, prevent losing life or limb by simply adhering to safe road safety and regulations or finding alternative transportation to and from Carnival-related or events in general.