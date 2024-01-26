West Indies U19s defeat England, advance to World Cup Super Six

West Indies U19 captain Stephan Pascal. - CWI

WEST INDIES confirmed their place in the Super Six phase of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket Cup after winning their final Group B tie against England by two wickets, at Senwes Park in South Africa on January 26.

Put in to bat, England were dismissed for 192 inside 47 overs, before the maroon youngsters returned to triumph with 196/8 from 41 overs.

After English opener Jaydn Denly was bowled by Nathan Edward with the fourth ball of the first over, Noah Thain (40) and Ben McKinney (26) did well to restore the top order.

Hamza Shaikh (54) also scored a half century, but good bowling from the West Indies put a strain on England’s progress as they lost three wickets for 26 runs.

Eddie Jack and (17) and Farhan Ahmed (16) had modest contributions in the lower order, but Edward (3/28), Raneico Smith (2/28), Isai Thorne (2/40), Tarrique Edward (2/40) and Nathan Sealy (1/39) combined to end their innings.

In reply, West Indies lost opener Adrian Weir (duck) in the first over, but a captain’s knock from Stephan Pascal (58) championed their chase.

Edward also showed grit with the bat as he saw his team over the line with an unbeaten 49 from 80 balls. Jordan Johnson chipped in with a quick-fire 31 from 17 balls, comprising two sixes and four fours.

Topping the bowling for England were Tazeem Chaudry Ali (3/34) and Ahmed (2/33).

The result for WI U19s saw them finish second in Group B on four points, tied with leaders England, who boast a better net run rate. Their position affirms them a spot in the Super Six round (January 30 to February 3), which sees the top three teams from each of the four groups advancing.

Saturday’s final group match between hosts South Africa and Scotland determines which nation joins West Indies and England in the Super Six.

After the Super Six, the semi-finals bowl off on February 6 and 8, with the final set for Willowmore Park in Benoni on February 11.

Scores: ENGLAND 192 off 46.3 overs (Hamza Shaikh 54, Noah Thain 40, Ben McKinney 26; Nathan Edward 3-28, Ranieco Smith 2-28, Tarrique Edward 2-40, Isai Thorne 2-40) vs

WEST INDIES 196 for eight off 41 overs (Stephen Pascal 58, Nathan Edward 49 not out, Jordan Johnson 31; Tazeem Chaudry Ali 3-34, Farhan Ahmed 2-33).