WASA to dig 18 new wells

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will commission 18 new wells to improve water supply in the country in 2024 according to a Public Utilities Ministry release on January 25.

It came as it promised some 6,000 residents of Mayaro and environs they will soon have an increased water supply with the construction and commissioning of three new wells in the area.

A company release said the sod was turned on the morning of January 25 for the ministry's National Water Sector Transformation Programme (NWSTP) project which is expected to be completed by June.

It said the wells, Mayaro 18, 19, and 20 will each produce 120,000 gallons of water per day, returning the Mayaro Water Treatment Plant to its original design capacity of 500,000 gallons per day.

It expects this will increase the scheduled water supply to Peter Hill, Solomon, Alexis and Panhandle St., Mafeking, Cedar Grove Village, Manzanilla Rd., Lewis and Sucre St., Plaisance Village, Gill St., St. Ann’s Rd. and side streets as well as the Mayaro Town Centre.

The release said at the sod turning Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said projects like this one was necessary because water infrastructure has not kept pace with development in TT.

He said the demand and supply issue requires the development of additional groundwater sources. As a result, it said, the authority will aggressively pursue its well development programme over the next 15 months with 18 new wells scheduled for commissioning this year. Mayaro, itself, will benefit from a new water treatment plant and an additional six wells.

The release said Mayaro MP Rushton Paray welcomed the initiative, adding that apart from benefiting residents, it can also help develop tourism in the area.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier, councillors, WASA’s Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Romain, WASA’s Deputy Chairman, Alston Fournillier, and other members of the WASA and MPU teams.