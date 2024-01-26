Vishnu Boys hand champs Pres Sando first SSCL defeat

File photo of Andrew Rambaran - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Vishnu Boys Hindu College whipped Secondary School Cricket League premiership champions Presentation College San Fernando on Friday, in a statement five-wicket victory at Union Hall Recreation Ground in San Fernando.

The victory for Vishnu Boys ended Pres Sando’s lengthy win streak following their unbeaten, triple-crown run in all competitions last year, and opening league victory over city rivals Naparima College last week.

A captain’s knock of 94 not out from the experienced Andrew Rambaran guided the visitors to a match-winning 203/5, in reply to Pres Sando’s 200 all out.

Sent in to bat, the south team was led by Brendan Boodoo’s knock of 84 from 104 balls, which comprised five fours and one six. Riyaad Mohammed scored 23, Levi Ghanny had 22 and Isa Mohammed added 25.

Vishnu Boys’ Ishmael Ali showed class with the ball as he picked up 5/34 from his ten overs while Rambaran snagged 2/36.

Set 201 for victory, Vishnu Boys had a shaky start at 32/2, losing openers Sanjiv Balliram (11) and Aidan Lackhansingh (ten) early on. Matthais Ramdular (36) then joined forces with Rambaran to build a 76-run partnership, which carried them to 108 before the former was caught by Aadi Ramsaran off Ghanny’s bowling.

Rambaran, however, played smartly and dispatched the Presentation bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Vishnu Boys then lost two quick wickets of Zachary Madray (one) and Ali (nine), before Rambaran and Aaron Basant (23 not out) constructed a match-winning 69-run partnership.

In the end, Rambaran scored his unbeaten 94 off 72 balls, comprising eight sixes and five fours while Ali’s 23 came from 39 balls, with one six and two boundaries. Ghanny (2/30) was Pres’ top bowler.

Round three bowls off on Tuesday.

Scores: PRESENTATION SANDO 200 – Brendan Boodoo 84, Isa Ali 25, Riyaad Mohammed 23, Levi Ghanny 22; Ishmael Ali 5/34, Andrew Rambaran 2/34 vs VISHNU BOYS 203/5 (39.2) – Andrew Rambaran 94 not out, Matthais Ramdular 36, Aaron Basant 23 not out; Levi Ghanny 2/30.