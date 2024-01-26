Trinidad and Tobago boxers train in Spain ahead of Olympic qualifier

Trinidad and Tobago boxer, Aaron Prince. -

A ten-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing contingent left Trinidad on January 26 for a camp and tournament in Spain.

The eight boxers and two coaches will use the coming weeks to prepare ahead of the first world qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The national elite team comprises of Olympians Nigel Paul and Aaron Prince, Jeremiah Thomas, Donnell Phillips, Anthony Joseph, Ortega Jukhu, Angel George and Tianna Guy.

The group is coached by Reynold Cox and Rawlson Dopwell.

The first Olympic qualifier punches off in Busto Arzizio, Italy, from February 29 to March 12. Trinidad and Tobago begin competition on March 2.

The tournament will feature 50 boxers and is being held for national Olympic committees that have not qualified an athlete for a specific weight category through their continental qualification tournament.

The second and final Olympic qualifier begins in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23 to June 3.