Rikki Jai focuses on soca, mentoring young artistes

Rikki Jai -

Homesick is not just the title of Rikki Jai's new release, it's also his recent experience.

“Looking out at the scenery from a bus – scenery that is bleak and the place is just cold… at some point the average Trini gets homesick,” Samraj "Rikki Jai" Jaimungal said in a media release.

For Jai and others like him, who have set up businesses overseas and are raising families there, the desire to be in the islands increases when festivals like Carnival come around.

“You don’t feel the same breeze, hear the same sounds, and the food just isn’t the same outside of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

He has created a brand in the Caribbean and Caribbean communities abroad, but feels compelled to consistently deliver music, remind fans of his love affair with soca music, and build on that with younger artistes, the release said.

After years in the business, Jai says each season feels brand new to him.

“When I started my career, I did not start with Bollywood or chutney music. Soca music has been an integral part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

He said while many may brand him as a chutney soca artiste, he entered the music business as a soca singer.

“I’ve had songs like Pumpin, Sumintra, Bolo and Wine on A Bumcee, but because I spent many years winning the International Chutney Soca Monarch, people have probably forgotten that I am a soca artiste.”

Jai teamed up with songwriter extraordinaire Jason "Shaft" Bishop for Home Sick (sic). The song was produced by De Red Boyz out of Barbados.

A second track, Total Freedom, done collaboratively with D' All Starz band's frontline artiste College Boy Jesse, showcases Jai’s desire to share his style, knowledge and energy with the youth. In Total Freedom the two present a high-definition soca track.

“I’ve been working with Jesse for many years. He’s written for me in the past and he’s a good youth – always smiling, always positive.”

Jai says collaborating with younger artistes is important to him.

“While many of the youths seem to think that the elders in the music business have not supported them over the years, I tend to disagree. Personally, I have produced many young artistes and I believe the most important thing we can do is pass on the knowledge we have gained over the many years.”

Jai's third track, Soca Till I Die, was produced by KVG and Trini Baby.

About the business of music, the entertainer, who opened his Sheriff Street Restaurant and Lounge in Queens, New York, in April last year, said it must be understood that in music, the return on investment is never guaranteed.

“A lot of us, while we may have a name out there, we have had some lean years. We do this full time – taking care of ourselves and our families.

"The returns are not guaranteed with music. You can invest thousands of dollars and have no returns unless you have a hit song.”

He said unless an artiste’s brand has solidified to the point of receiving global bookings consistently, and brand endorsement deals, it is an uphill battle for artistes. Because of this, it is very risky for even seasoned artistes to take new artistes under their wing. Jai, however, said no matter what, he will always be supportive of the new creatives making their way into the industry.

The San Fernando native says he anticipates an enjoyable Carnival season, and it’s a necessary getaway for all the homesick Trinis abroad – like him.