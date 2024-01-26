Police nab UTC late in Courts alternative division netball

Police stamped their authority with a last-quarter surge to trump UTC 22-20 in a tight alternative division contest on Thursday, when action continued in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

Both teams were locked in heated contention as the scores remained level at the end of each of the three quarters.

With the game tied at 14-14 heading into the final period, Police put the cuffs on UTC and scored five goals as opposed to their three, to nab the win.

For Police, Karissa Grant scored 19 of her 31 attempts while Nariba Isidore scored three. UTC’s Renella Goodridge did well to score 18 from 30 while Andrea Arthur and Rebecca Arthur chipped in with one each.

In other alternative matches, Maikea Bramble played the leading role in UWI’s 44-13 victory over Fire Youth.

Bramble’s game-high score of 40 from 45 attempts partnered with Tishana Alexis’ three and Ashaki Clarke’s lone item doused Fire, whose best scorer was goal shoot Reneil Harewood with seven. Also getting on the scoresheet for Fire Youth were Nathalyia Fletcher (five) and Olivia Honore (one).

Bramble’s dominant display backed up her impressive 21 goals from 25 attempts in UWI’s 28-20 triumph over UTC last weekend.

Additionally, a last-quarter surge from Defence Force saw them defeat USC 21-17. Both teams were tied at 11 each heading into half-time, and Defence Force led by just one (17-16) heading into the final quarter.

Army’s Maria La Foucade scored 11 goals with Raquel Alexander (six) and Empress Pivette (four) chipping in. Scoring for USC were Gellana Grant (ten) and Ariel Villaroel (seven).

Action resumes with eight matches from three divisions on Saturday, from 11am.

Saturday’s matches:

Alternative

Fire Youth vs Police 11am

UWI vs Defence Force 11:50am

Championship

MIC vs Jabloteh 12:45pm

Police vs Bermudez 2pm

PYNC vs UTC 3:15pm

TT Post vs UTT 4:30pm

Premiership

Police vs MIC 5:45pm

UTT vs Defence Force 7pm