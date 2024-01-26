PM: No decision yet on T&TEC rate increases

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister said Cabinet has taken no decision concerning recommendations last year from the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to increase the residential rates of its customers between 15 to 64 per cent, commercial customers between 37 to 51 per cent and industrial customers between 58 to 72 per cent, respectively.

Responding to a question on this matter in the House of Representatives, Dr Rowley said the matter is before Cabinet's finance and general purposes committee.

He added that the committee has yet to report its view on the RIC's recommendations to Cabinet.

