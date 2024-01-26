PM: Action needed on short-term gas supply

PM Dr Keith Rowley, right, speaks with Dr Thackwray Driver, president and CEO of the Energy Chamber at the TT Energy Conference on Monday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister has urged quick action towards finding short-term sources of natural gas to meet the country's needs in the two-year period while it awaits the coming onstream of a plentiful supply from Venezuela's Dragon gas field.

Dr Rowley on January 22 detailed several steps that could help to source a short-term supply, and hoped solar energy could alleviate demand for gas.

He shared his thoughts at the TT Energy Conference held by the Energy Chamber at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, in a discussion with chamber CEO Dr Thackwray Driver.

Driver wondered, amid much work under way to improve TT's natural gas supply on a two-year timeline – in a clear reference to the Dragon deal – what could be done today to help supply to petrochemical plants at Point Lisas and also to maintain the energy sector's service industry in that period.

Rowley in reply cited earlier speakers to note prevailing confidence that Trinidad and Tobago could get past this short window, which he said could last up to 30 months.

"Yes, there are some things we can do but it is mainly in-house, do-your-best technological improvements, making sure we are using the best technologies, the best decision-making, getting decisions faster, so that what outcomes we are anticipating can come a little earlier.

"So that anything we can do to try to preserve the levels (at which) we are consuming raw gas, or adding a little bit more to the raw gas supply, any of those things in that short window will be useful.

"But they will not change the fierce urgency to get beyond this stage."

Apparently referring to the Dragon deal, he said work done since 2018 had brought "significant success" in creating "an enthusiasm for the near-medium term," albeit amid a current decline in supply.

Driver asked about steps to secure gas supply to Point Lisas in the short term.

The PM replied that solar panels, when ready, would lead to a ten per cent reduction in gas consumption for electricity generation, which would then be available elsewhere.

"We also have some significant effort with people (firms) like Touchstone and other entities who are making great strides in the smaller pool areas, the near-shore areas, and they would be able to add small components. Very small but very important.

"Every molecule helps, especially in this period."

Driver said such pools can be developed relatively quickly. He asked how to speed up other energy projects.

Rowley said any slothfulness by regulators (such as the Environment Management Authority) towards energy projects can have far-reaching consequences.

"If they speed up without deteriorating the quality, you can have serious positive outcomes." The PM said he had heard this was happening.

He said Cabinet had intervened once or twice, including advising a company to drill in a more productive area for quicker access to gas.

"We are all aware, especially at the level of Cabinet, of the fierce urgency to get the molecules to market as quickly as possible. We are trying to take those decisions to try to speed things up, without eroding protection."

Rowley then thanked the chamber for functioning with an attitude of: "We are all in this together."

He said, "A lot of successes are rooted in collaboration and in building relationships. It is the best place to be when the (hydrocarbon) industry is under global attack."

Welcoming the head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum head Mohammed Hamel, the PM said the natural gas industry was not going to die, but "collaborate to survive."