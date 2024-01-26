Phoenix rise over Eagles for 1st TTPFL win in Trinidad

FC Phoenix's Mickaeel Jem Gordon, right, collects an award from Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe. FILE PHOTO -

Tobago's 1976 FC Phoenix (nine points) moved up to eighth on the 2023/24 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) table when they got a comeback 2-1 win over Eagles FC at the Arima Velodrome in Friday's early game.

Winners of the TTPFL tier two division last season, Phoenix went into the match in tenth place and two points behind Eagles (eight points), who were eighth before kickoff. Eagles got the perfect start in the 11th minute, when their veteran striker Kevon "Showtime" Woodley tucked away a rebound to get his sixth goal of the season. Woodley, who hails from the countryside village of Charlotteville in Tobago, was soaring high for Eagles early on. However, Woodley and Eagles' flight was soon cut down by the visiting Phoenix.

Phoenix equalised in the 18th minute through their own star attacker Jem Gordon, who also got his sixth goal of the season after rounding Eagles custodian Nicholas Dick.

With previous home wins against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (4-0) and Central FC (5-1), Phoenix scored another goal in the first half to get their first win away from the comfort of the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

Jariel Arthur sealed the three points for Phoenix in the 28th minute with a header past Dick to notch his second goal of the season as the Tobago club leapfrogged Eagles in the standings. Eagles slipped to ninth on the 11-team table.

There were two other TTPFL matches played after press time on Friday.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*8*7*0*1*24*6*18*21

2.Police FC*9*5*3*1*19*8*11*18

3.Defence Force FC*8*5*2*1*18*8*10*17

4.Club Sando*8*5*2*1*13*6*7*17

5.La Horquetta Rangers*8*4*1*3*16*12*4*13

6.Prisons FC*9*4*0*5*14*23*-9*12

7.Point Fortin Civic*8*3*2*3*12*10*2*11

8.1976 FC Phoenix*9*3*0*6*13*20*-7*9

9.Eagles FC*9*2*2*5*10*14*-4*8

10.Caledonia*8*2*0*6*10*14*-4*6

11.Central FC*8*0*0*8*5*33*-28*0