"Just cool it, you police officers"

THE EDITOR: The image of all TT trade unions is to threaten disruption if they cannot immediately get their ego stroked. I wrongly assumed that the union for police officers, the Police Social and Welfare Association, would be above the others. More fool me.

At this very delicate point in time when police officers are being ridiculed on social media for not having a proper handle on crime, you have their union encouraging the idea of disruption of services over the Carnival season. Sick thinking?

Ask yourself: How smart is nonsense talk with regard to attitude and image?

We are not talking about potholes in the road and burning tyres because you are vex. If the police have been employed to protect and serve they need to first protect and serve personal reputation.

So, if you cannot get back pay on time, all you can come up with is foolish trade union posturing?

This warning about police action affecting security operations over the Carnival is reprehensible. What does that say about the leaders of the police trade union? Commissioner of police material? Not in my books.

The police service must move beyond the "mash-up the place if you cannot get what you want" behaviour.

Why burn tyres and rubbish in the minds of the citizenry about police officers?

We the people and our visitors to TT want to come out and party for Carnival 2024 without any mental home invasions from the police.

They must realise that their country comes first. It is what they signed up for and good image is everything in sweet TT.

The police will eventually get every single outstanding cent. And, as we say in local parlance, just cool it nah man.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin