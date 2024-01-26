Joseph, Roach bowl Windies to slim lead vs Australia

West Indies' Kemar Roach, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head on the second day of their cricket Test match in Brisbane, Friday. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES pacers Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach bowled the visitors to a slim 22-run lead against Australia on day two of the second Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.

Resuming the day on 266 for eight, Windies debutant Kevin Sinclair notched his maiden Test fifty off 98 balls (five fours, one six) to push the maroon past 300. West Indies were dismissed for 311.

Buoyed by their batting performance, Kraigg Brathwaite's men had their tails up with the ball and were in their glee as four of Australia's top five batsmen were dismissed for single digits.

An opening burst by the evergreen Roach (3/47) had the hosts reeling at 24 for four, but opener Usman Khawaja kept the tourists at bay with a calm and measured knock. He struck 75 off 131 balls, with ten boundaries. He found an able partner in wicketkeeper Alex Carey whose counter-attacking 65 off 49 balls (nine fours, one six) stunned West Indies.

Joseph (4/84) eventually dismissed Carey, but another rearguard effort by No 10 batsman Pat Cummins (64 not out off 73 balls) gave Australia some impetus as they declared on 289 for nine.

Windies lost opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught behind by Carey off Josh Hazlewood as the tourists closed on 13 for one for an overall lead of 35 runs.

Scores: WEST INDIES 311 (Joshua Da Silva 79, Kavem Hodge 71, Kevin Sinclair 50, Alzarri Joseph 32, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 21, Kirk McKenzie 21; Mitchell Starc 4-82, Josh Hazlewood 2-32, Nathan Lyon 2-81) and 13 for one. vs AUSTRALIA 289 for nine declared (Usman Khawaja 75, Alex Carey 65, Pat Cummins 64 not out, Mitchell Marsh 21; Alzarri Joseph 4-84, Kemar Roach 3-47).