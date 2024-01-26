Heritage cleans up Vessigny Beach

Heritage CEO Erik Keskula helps clean up Vessigny Beach during its Day of Volunteerism on Thursday morning to commemorate its fifth anniversary - Photo by Rishard Khan

COMMEMORATING its fifth anniversary with a day of volunteerism, 180 staffers of Heritage Petroleum Ltd cleaned up Vessigny Beach on January 25.

Corporate communications manager Arlene Gorin-George said the company always celebrates its anniversary with a day of volunteerism as a means of giving back to nearby communities.

"We chose this particular location because just under two years ago, there was a hydrocarbon spill in the area. We came in and worked with the community and people to clean up back then, and we would have worked with (NGO) No Youth Left Behind who have taken on as a project, the responsibility to replant the mangrove. And we just wanted to come back," Gorin-George said.

"We try to sustain the relationships in the community so we will always do touch base and we support them, and we're back here today to do a massive beach cleanup and also to give a donation to No Youth Left Behind so they could continue the replanting of the mangrove."

Before the cleanup began, Heritage's new chief executive officer Erik Keskula, presented a cheque for $10,000 to a representative of No Youth Left Behind.

Meanwhile, she said there were some 200 staffers at the Point Fortin Senior Citizens Facility, doing infrastructural works such as painting, cutting the grass and planting fruit trees. She said the company also donated a large television for the home's common area, desks, chairs and computers.

The latter, she said, is supported by another of its programmes called the Heritage Information Technology Training programme. This, she said, is where they train young and elderly people on how to use technology.

During the interview, Gorin-George chose not to comment on the discourse over Heritage's sister company, Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, after the report from the commission of enquiry into the diving incident that claimed four lives, was made public.