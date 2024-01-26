Great care

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: For most of my adult life I have been a critic, a harsh critic, of various governments. However, just over two weeks ago, on a Monday, I started swimming therapy for elderly people, and apparently passed out and started to drown.

I was fished out and taken to the St James hospital. I did not awake until the Wednesday and apparently was ranting and swearing. I was not aware of this.

I acknowledge the excellent treatment I received, notwithstanding my behaviour, and I was released on the Thursday. I am at home now regaining my strength.

Many thanks to all who helped while I was there.

PETER O’CONNOR

Cascade