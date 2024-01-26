Goodbye...maybe

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I have built my whole life on the belief that as long as there's life there is hope and that hope springs eternal. But it does not look like many of us are going to be alive much longer.

You see, although I am an eternal optimist, I am also a real realist and I know that the odds of my dying a terrible death if I remain where I am are 100 to none, with the only possible anomaly to this being the mother of all miracles, so I am living on my knees.

However, I can have no complaints about the body of work that I have put down over my simple 50 odd years on the Earth and I hope that you were entertained, enlightened and blessed by the composite whole of my submission to you.

Here's why I am so sombre today. The complete collapse of human civilisation on every front has begun with the emergence of Covid JN.1. One America News has said that it is surely 100 per cent worse than covid19 and I believe them.

They have also said that the World Health Organization may have stated at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that 194 governments may be about to put their nations under military rule, impose martial law and lockdowns. Too late, their nations may thus die because of this and the WHO may have to govern the Earth.

Whether or not all of this is true, I don't know. But if you are interested in knowing the full extent of what is now upon us with the new global pandemic and the start of world war three in the Middle East, as well as the start of a global economic collapse, please research Jesus's Olivet discourse, what the Apostle Paul said about these being the most deadly dangerous times in human history and what the Prophet Haggai said about everything that can be shaken now being shaken.

Each is speaking about the complete collapse of human civilisation and massive global anarchy and death. I believe our only hope may be in the name of the Creator.

FITZROY OTHELLO

via e-mail