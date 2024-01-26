Gadsby-Dolly: No leprosy outbreak at Enterprise Government Primary School

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - File photo

The Ministry of Education is dismissing claims that there is an outbreak of Hansen's Disease (leprosy) at the Enterprise Government Primary School.

The assurance came from Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who told Newsday that a parent of two students has the disease and is scheduled to undergo treatment. She added that the children are also not considered contagious.

"Once in treatment, the parent is considered non-contagious. Based on tests done, the children pose no threat of contagion. The school was closed and sanitised on Thursday and is open for regular sessions on Friday.

Ministry of Health (MOH) officials met with the staff and principal of the school to share information about the matter, and to clarify any questions they would have had," she said.

However, TT Unified Teachers' Association president Martin Lum Kin took issue with the length of time the ministry took before sanitising the school.

"As we understand, the school would have gotten the report earlier this week but it was only on Thursday that the sanitising would have taken place," he said.

Gadsby-Dolly said all school principals have been advised to submit weekly reports on the number of children who present with any illness. In this vein, she also made an appeal for parents to keep their children at home when ill and inform principals when they or their children are receiving treatment for notifiable diseases.

"The Education District Health Unit liaises with the MOH to manage any such issues which arise from time to time, and they are available to do health sensitisation sessions in schools as well," she said.

Leprosy is an infection caused by a slow-growing bacteria. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose. It said the disease is not as easily transmitted as once thought and can be effectively treated.