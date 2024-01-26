Equal pay for Windies men, women by October 2027

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave (L) and West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) president Wavell Hinds (R) shake hands during the MOU signing on January 25. CWI president Kishore Shallow (C) looks on. Photo courtesy CWI Media. - CWI Media

West Indies women's cricket team captain Hayley Matthews has praised Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its "commitment to the women's game" after the regional body announced the historic signing of a four-year MOU which is geared towards promoting gender pay equity within the regional game by 2027.

The MOU was signed on Thursday with the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA).

A CWI release on Thursday said the MOU maps out a plan to "achieve parity in international and regional match fees, international captain's allowances, international team prize money and regional individual prize money for all West Indies cricketers by October 1, 2027."

The MOU covers October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2027. Provisions in the MOU include: increased team prize money throughout the regional set-up, new individual player rewards and increases for international and regional men's match fees (effective October 1, 2023).

CWI and WIPA both noted the significance of the MOU, which is expected to see women's match fees in regional and international cricket – inclusive of International Cricket Council tournament fees – brought up to par with their male compatriots. Women's international contracts will also be aligned with the performance grading system which has been implemented for the men's game, with CWI also planning to enhance the current selection policy and selection system.

"This is an opportunity for the girls to make a better living for themselves. At the same time, they have to invest in themselves and their game as well," said Matthews, who was named as the 2023 ICC women's Twenty/20 international Player of the Year.

"What CWI have done or what they have been able to put forward definitely shows their commitment to the women's game. I think all the girls within the camp are happy with the increases we have had."

TT off-spinner Karishma Ramharack lauded the "massive" move, with both she and the hard-hitting Chinelle Henry saying the steps taken by CWI and WIPA can help inspire the future generation of female cricketers.

"We have a lot of teams. We (also) have the academy team and the 'A' team," Henry said. "These young girls now know there is something to look forward to and something to play for. Girls around the region will want to come into West Indies cricket."

Last October, CWI launched the inaugural West Indies women's academy in Antigua and also announced an increase in prize money for the women's Super50 and T20 Blaze tournaments, with this year's winners set to receive US$20,000 and US$10,000 respectively. The championship prize is also expected to increase annually over the next four years.

With the services of key West Indies' men's players in high demand in franchise leagues, the MOU also includes the "potential for CWI and franchises to award multi-year retainer contracts up to three years."

At a press briefing on Friday, CWI president Kishore Shallow said the game is evolving and he acknowledged CWI and WIPA must come to an understanding with players on their participation in franchise leagues.

"The MOU addresses different components of our cricket, but certainly that is one. This is conducive to having our best players available to us," Shallow said. "We expect they will be more available to us."

There have been a plethora of instances where West Indies players have turned down playing in international series to feature in franchise tournaments. Most recently, the pair of Kyle Mayers and former captain Jason Holder turned down selection for the ongoing Test series away to Australia, expressing a "a preference to explore T20 franchise opportunities.

"The Windies named seven uncapped players in their 15-man Test squad to face the top-ranked Aussie team. Holder, Mayers and former captain Nicholas Pooran also turned down West Indies central contracts for 2023-24.

"There are more opportunities for cricketers. This is not a unique challenge. We want our players to keep going (to franchise tournaments), but we also want our best players to be available for all our international teams," Shallow said.

"We are creating a framework which will be quite conducive for both – meaning players can earn out there and they can also earn for the West Indies as well."

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said, the "framework is now there for selectors at international or regional level to offer (multi-year) contracts if they wish to do so."