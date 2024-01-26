Education for a safe Trinidad and Tobago

MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne

THE EDITOR: On January 24 the world observed the sixth International Day of Education. As I reflect on this year’s theme, “Learning for Lasting Peace,” it is clear that TT would benefit greatly from such an approach.

There’s no denying that, as a society, we have been plagued with rampant crime and criminality. We have also witnessed an upsurge in acts of violence in schools across the nation. Indeed, TT is crying out for lasting peace, a peace which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) rightly notes must be transformative.

In 2020, when I took on the portfolio of shadow for education, we were at the height of the covid19 pandemic. With classrooms moving to online platforms, I urged the Government to embark on a path to revolutionise our education system. After all, crisis is an opportunity for innovation.

We had before us the perfect opportunity to evaluate our teaching and learning strategies with a focus on empowering our citizens to become agents of change. This is precisely what the International Day of Education 2024 is calling on us to consider.

We need to expand the definition of education beyond mere academic instruction and testing.

For example, when we discuss education as a crime-fighting tool, it is not simply a means of creating good employees, but a strategy for us to invest in the transformation that would equip the next generation of leaders with the qualities, values and skill sets required to change their communities for the better.

I have said it before and I'll say it again – we need to make key interventions through school curricula, such as introducing conflict resolution and emotional regulation courses.

Through such interventions, combined with a properly resourced Student Support Services Division and the provision of reliable counselling services, children can receive the tools required to better navigate their circumstances.

In addition to implementing effective punitive measures for students at the end of the line, we must also adopt proactive policies that reduce the likelihood of violent outbursts altogether.

Over the past few years TT has recorded our highest number of student dropouts to date, at both primary and secondary school levels. Thousands of migrant children have also been left out of the education system. These young people must be engaged lest we risk a generation of undereducated citizens and the socio-economic challenges that result.

Moreover, there is strong data supporting a critical intersection of crime and education. Research coming out of the US shows that high-school dropouts are five times more likely to be incarcerated. An evaluation of university graduate statistics reflects an even more significant gap. The conclusion? Higher levels of education often indicate a decreased risk of incarceration. It is fair then to deduce that what happens in our education sector affects our wider society and vice versa.

As we look to the future, with this knowledge in hand, our policymakers must take strides towards optimising the tool that is our education system. Imagine an education sector that promotes the development of discipline, tolerance and production along one’s academic or vocational training journey. Imagine what lasting peace TT will see.

ANITA HAYNES ALLEYNE

MP, Tabaquite