Cops find guns, ammo in backpack after chase in Claxton Bay
CENTRAL DIVISION police found two guns, a magazine and one round of ammunition in a backpack after chasing two suspects in Claxton Bay on January 26 in an anti-crime exercise.
The police said at around 1 pm, officers went to the Southern Main Road near Side Bar after getting a tip-off. They saw two men standing, one holding a black backpack.
On seeing the police approaching, the men ran towards the jetty area and into the nearby mangroves. The officers chased the men without luck.
However, the officers found a JanSport backpack on the jetty.
They opened it and found the two guns, a silver .22 revolver and a black .380 pistol, together with a magazine and a round of .380 ammunition.
Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Sylvan, and Stewart co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Persad and WPC Mitchell-Samuel led.
It also included members of the Central Division Task Force.
The suspects remain at large.
Investigations are ongoing.
