Cops find guns, ammo in backpack after chase in Claxton Bay

- File photo

CENTRAL DIVISION police found two guns, a magazine and one round of ammunition in a backpack after chasing two suspects in Claxton Bay on January 26 in an anti-crime exercise.

The police said at around 1 pm, officers went to the Southern Main Road near Side Bar after getting a tip-off. They saw two men standing, one holding a black backpack.

On seeing the police approaching, the men ran towards the jetty area and into the nearby mangroves. The officers chased the men without luck.

However, the officers found a JanSport backpack on the jetty.

They opened it and found the two guns, a silver .22 revolver and a black .380 pistol, together with a magazine and a round of .380 ammunition.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh, Insps Sylvan, and Stewart co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Persad and WPC Mitchell-Samuel led.

It also included members of the Central Division Task Force.

The suspects remain at large.

Investigations are ongoing.