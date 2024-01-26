Concept Coaching U15 Girls Football Tournament on Sunday

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Concept Coaching Under-15 Girls tournament makes a triumphant return this weekend following a well-received campaign in 2023.

This will be Concept Coaching’s 23rd youth football competition held across both TT with the purpose of giving grassroots football the boost needed to assist in the development of young children in the sport.

Organised by Concept Coaching's head coach, Roger Smith, the tournament will be a one-day competition with six teams battling for glory at the Arima Velodrome on January 28. Action will commence at 9 am.

Participating in the day’s event will be Trendsetter Hawks (Port-of-Spain), Eastern Counties (Sangre Grande), Legion Football Academy (Arima), SASDA Football Academy (San Fernando), Cox Coaching School (Palo Seco) and Crown Trace Football Club (Chaguanas).

The competition's format will be an 11v11 round-robin, where each team will have five 20-minute matches with the top two advancing to feature in a grand final. In addition to the medals and trophy up for grabs, there will be awards for the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Golden Boot for the top scorer and the Best Goalkeeper award.