Caribbean Queens of Soca for NAPA, SAPA

Terri Lyons - DANIEL PRENTICE

Caribbean Queens of Soca will see performances by Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson, Destra Garcia, Terri Lyons, Nailah Blackman and Alison Hinds.

The event takes place at two venues – the Sundar Popo Auditorium, Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) San Fernando, on January 31, and at Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on February 1. Both shows begin at 7 pm.

Two of the season's popular artistes, Olatunji Yearwood and Mical Teja will also entertain patrons, a media release said.

Roberts, who is in her 30th anniversary as a professional artiste, has captured the hearts of music lovers globally.

Winner of the 1995 Sangre Grande Junior Calypso Monarch title at age nine, she subsequently won the 2001 National Junior Soca Monarch, National Library Calypso Monarch and National Junior Calypso Monarch titles, repeating in 2002 with the latter.

After being a runner-up in the International Soca Monarch competition, she teamed up with Machel Montano to win the 2006 Road March title with Band of the Year.

One of her biggest hits Mind My Business soared internationally and was even adopted by Nicki Minaj, the release said.

Fondly known as Lucy and Queen of Bacchanal, Destra was born literally in the bowels of culture as her birthplace is next to the original Desperadoes panyard, Laventille Hill.

Doors to the big stage were opened for Destra when, at the age of 21, Roy Cape invited her to the frontline for his All Stars band. Destra has since had a meteoric rise in soca, both as a composer and artiste. She is respected and adored as an icon of the art form, the release said.

Batson has been a professional artiste for almost 20 years. She was a songwriter, producer and background singer, before opting to step out into the limelight as a solo artiste.

Starting with Kes The Band in 2005, and touring the Caribbean and North America, in 2011, Batson formed her own band, SASS Nation.

Batson has had several hit songs including So Long, Fatt and Catching Feelings. For Carnival 2024, she is much-in-demand with her single Market. Her other releases include Everytime, No Clothes, My All and I'm Yuh Lover.

Lyons – a former National Calypso Monarch, Blackman and Hinds and have held their own in the calypso and soca arenas for many years. Their repertoires are wide and varied and they are expected to take the entertainment to another level.

Tickets for Caribbean Queens of Soca are on sale at NAPA, Port of Spain, and SAPA, San Fernando, box offices and other regular ticket outlets islandetickets.com