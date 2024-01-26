Brydens Group: Regional distribution centre to employee 500 people

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, left, and Brydens Group deputy chairman Michael Conyers turn sod for the group's regional distribution centre at the eTeck Park along Factory Road, Chaguanas on Friday. - Photo by Rishard Khan

The Brydens Group hopes to employ at least 500 people at their US$29 million regional distribution centre being constructed at the eTeck Park along Factory Road, Chaguanas. This is according to the Group's deputy chairman, Michael Conyers.

He was speaking at the regional distribution centre's sod-turning ceremony on Friday.

Conyers said celebrating over 100 years in Trinidad and Tobago, the Group has dedicated efforts to establishing a robust presence in the country.

"An investment exceeding US$29 million underscores our commitment to the development of our nation, with substantial benefits flowing to local contractors and the creation of just over 500 jobs," he said.

The Group's subsidiaries distribute a wide range of products, such as food, beverages, grocery items, pharmaceutical items, automotive parts and construction equipment, to name a few.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said she expects the centre will add value to the country's trade and repair sector, which showed growth in 2023.

"According to the 2023 Review of the Economy, this sector grew by 10.9 per cent during the period January to March 2023. The main components in this category are wholesale and retail trade and natural gas and petroleum distribution. It is therefore, without a doubt, that the Group’s role in retail and wholesale trade consistently contributes to this sector's growth and will continue to do so," she said.

While the centre will employ at least 500 people, she said citizens can expect employment opportunities even before it becomes operational.

"This centre will not only add value to the distribution sector of the economy, but also make a significant contribution to the construction sector, generating employment for approximately 300 people during construction, and a further 500 permanent jobs upon completion in late 2025."

She said the Group's $200 million investment signifies confidence in the local economy but also provides a viable option for larger regional distributors operating within the Caribbean, seeking to move closer to supply markets and capitalise on nearshoring opportunities.