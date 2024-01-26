Avenue blocked

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I seek an answer as to who is granting permission for parts of Ariapita Avenue to be blocked off to vehicular traffic for various Carnival events. Not one or two, but three days – January 23 and 31 and February 2.

A main artery of Port of Spain like Ariapita Avenue and a certain section is blocked for events? What’s next? Wrightson Road or Tragarete Road?

These roads are crucial for the flow of traffic, which is a big problem even when none is blocked. Carnival days should be the only exceptions – and for the Independence Day parade, I suppose.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook