3canal to end J'Ouvert mas with sailor band

3canal performing at the Big Black Box, Murray Street, Woodbrook. - File photo

Rapso collective 3canal has announced that 2024 is the last year for its popular J'Ouvert band.

“The time is right for us to bring down the curtain and take one more bow,” said singer Wendell Manwarren. “We are taking one more chip, one more jam, one more session in service of the living ritual we have so proudly participated in year after year for the last 30 years,” Manwarren said in a media release.

The J'Ouvert adventure began in 1994 when Manwarren and Roger Roberts, along with artist Steve Ouditt, formed a band called 3 Canal. At the time, Manwarren and Roberts were key members of the Callaloo Company, working closely with bandleader and designer Peter Minshall.

“Thirty years is a generation. We have followers of all ages who have been loyal to us over the years, but we’ve been looking at the evolution of J'Ouvert, and believe this is a good time for us to end,” Manwarren said.

The 3canal J'Ouvert identity was forged with its musical identity in 1997 with its first song Blue, with members Stanton Kewley and the late John Isaacs. Blue was a runaway hit which spawned a massive band that cemented the 3canal J'Ouvert experience, the release said.

The song that encapsulates the 2024 theme is Powder, which was written by Jason “Shaft” Bishop and 3canal.

“The moment we heard Powder, we thought, this has vibes and energy. It immediately speaks to J'Ouvert energy, the imagery and the sound. Powder is at the heart of one of the most potent Trinidadian expressions, ‘Yuh can’t play mas and 'fraid powder,'” Manwarren said.

The group has chosen Dutty Sailor as its muse for its 30th anniversary J'Ouvert band. 3canal is inviting fans and loyal supporters to jump on board the sailor-themed band, SS Bad Behaviour In Town.

“Sailor is one of the most vibrant, malleable and enduring mas forms we have,” Manwarren said.

As a treat for its loyal supporters, 3canal launched the music video for Powder at a special edition of the Backyard Jam at the Big Black Box, Woodbrook, on January 19. This video is produced and directed by long-time collaborator Walt Lovelace.

Although this J'Ouvert band will be the last, the music for which 3canal has become internationally famous will continue, the release said.

The band will host the 20th edition of The 3canal Jammin’ Show on February 4 and 5 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

For more info: follow 3canal’s social media channels on Facebook – facebook.com/3canal – and Instagram @3canaltt.