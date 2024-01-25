Who to bribe?

THE EDITOR: Serious question. Since this country appears to run on corrupt practices so endemic as to be normal, who do I have to bribe to get Rosalino Street in Woodbrook paved?

I have been resident here for 40 years and the street was last paved for the 1986 elections. Despite being one of the few up-streets in lower Woodbrook and a very important artery for motorists seeking to scope the gridlock of Wrightson Road, this road has been allowed to decay to such an extent that navigating the potholes and paved over humps are a daily challenge.

I have written to the Port of Spain Corporation, the city engineer's office, my parliamentary representative, the Mayor and other "important" people and have never even been given the courtesy of a brush off or even a curt reply.

Outside my gate are two enormous potholes that threaten to swallow my wheel rims one day.

If I could have afforded it I would have paved the darn road myself, since the authorities seem to care little for the citizens discomfort. But then again, why do I pay taxes and road improvement charges etc?

So, again, can anyone point me to who I can bribe to get this job done?

Thanks so much.

DR ZEEFAH NIMA

Woodbrook